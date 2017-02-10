The Morning Take

New OCI President Sarah Keane

New broom at the OCI, life after Davy and a GAA lighting bargain

New broom at the OCI They say if you want a proper job done ask a busy person. Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane, a former national swimming champion, is a solicitor and 42 year old mother of three from Terenure in Dublin. She must be a gold medallist at time management too. Sarah was comfortably elected as Pat Hickey's successor as Olympic Council of Ireland President winning 29 of the available 43 votes from the various Irish sports federations at the OCI EGM last night. In defeating outgoing acting President Willie O'Brien who received 12 votes, and Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O'Byrne who received just 2, a new era begins for the OCI in Ireland. Sarah is making all the right noises already saying reform of the administration and governance structures of the Olympic Council of ireland is the first item on her agenda. Michael Conlon has let his views on international amateur boxing be known so there is a big job of work ahead of her to restore public faith in the OCI apparatus and even in the Olympic movement in general.“I am committed to working with the new Executive Committee and staff of the OCI to put in place administration and governance structures that are fit for purpose and best in class, to ensure an athlete centred approach in respect of all that we do and ultimately, that the OCI plays its part in enhancing the future development of sport in Ireland and represents the country well on the world stage. Some of the required changes will take some time as there are steps that have to be taken in order to facilitate the governance changes. I do, however, hope to call a meeting of the new Executive Committee in the next few days and with their input, agree a timetable for change. It is not appropriate for me to comment any further until the Executive Committee has met.' said Sarah in a statement. Good luck to her. She will need every bit of it.

Life after Davy

Always disappointing to hear of any player coping with injury and Clare's All Ireland winning senior hurler from 2013 Conor McGrath is facing the prospect of a spell on the sidelines just as his fellow countymen begin their Allianz League title defence. The 25 year old Cratloe clubman will miss the entire league campaign with a shoulder injury so get well soon to him. Competitive life after Davy begins for the Clare senior hurling squad with a fixture away to Cork. Their captain Cian Dillon from Crusheen has been making all the right noises ahead of the start of their campaign. You'd be bonkers to write them off. And I don't just say that because my uncle Michael Collins from Shannon known as Gazzy will be organising the hurls for them!

Anyone for the last of the floodlights?

Could your local sports facility do with a set of floodlights for winter training? Or is your auld lad someone who has more money than sense who would let you turn the back lawn into an inter county standard GAA pitch? Then drop an email to the Meath GAA County Board. They are flogging the Pairc Tailteann floodlights. Poles, powerbox, lights and all. The Royal county is renovating the Navan pitch so there might be a bargain to be had. Done deal? You'll need a big trailer to collect them by the looks of things!