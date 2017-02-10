United On Premier League Live This Saturday

Image: Dave Thompson AP/Press Association Images

Could this be the weekend United get out of sixth place?

Manchester United have been stuck in sixth place in the Premier League since they won 3-1 away to Swansea on November 6th. This weekend United could finally move up the table but they’ll need to beat Watford at Old Trafford and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten in 15 top flight games with their last defeat coming against league leaders Chelsea back in October. Mourinho makes his sides hard to beat but United have drawn too many games this season, especially at Old Trafford. They have drawn six of their 12 home games so it’s no surprise to see them outside the top four since the derby defeat to Manchester City in September.

United followed that 2-1 loss to City with a 3-1 defeat away to Watford but there’s no doubt Mourinho’s men have improved since then. Watford travel to Old Trafford looking for three consecutive victories after wins over Arsenal and Burnley. Before the 2-1 win at the Emirates, Watford had gone seven league games without a win so it has taken some of the pressure off Water Mazzarri. The Hornets have been boosted by the signings of M’Baye Niang and former United midfielder Tom Cleverly.

Not many expect United to lose this game but they have to make sure it’s not another frustrating afternoon where they drop points like they did against the likes of Burnley and Hull. Should United get all three points they would move ahead of Liverpool who face Tottenham in the evening kick off on Saturday. A win could even move United into the top four but they’d need Hull to beat Arsenal at the Emirates in the lunchtime kick off.

Manchester United v Watford will be the commentary game on Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 2-6pm on Saturday February 11th.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box at Old Trafford and as always we’ll have our own reporters at all the other grounds to keep you up to date.