Wales have the chance to blow the Six Nations open on Saturday

Eddie Jones has become a master of spin

Can Wales derail the English chariot?

The meeting of Wales and England in Cardiff tomorrow will have big consequences for the rest of this year's Six Nations Championship.

However, the build-up biennial Anglo-Welsh clash at the Millennium Stadium has once again been dominated the the stadium roof.

Both sides have to consent for the Cardiff roof to be closed in the Six Nations, and it's something Eddie Jones seemed nonplussed about earlier this week.

"The louder it is, the better it is. We’ll toss a coin and see what happens."

However just as the 48-hour deadline to object was approaching, the RFU confirmed that they'd be vetoing the plans to close the roof. An open-air Millennium Stadium it is then.

Jones has been doing his best to stoke the flames this week, publicly saying that England have a fear of their away days in Cardiff.

"I think psychologically you have got to get it right when you are playing Wales in Wales. There seems to be some sort of thing there, no one can tell me why the English are petrified of playing Wales in Wales."

You'd want to have been born yesterday to believe him though.

Jones has shown in the last year that he's a master at getting people to talk about anything other than the game ahead, while quietly making sure his players are razor sharp.

Whether or not the game itself will be a classic, the occasion certainly will, and it has the potential to turn the championship upside down.

A Welsh win has the potential to bring Ireland back into the reckoning for the title, but the knock-on effect is the confidence it'll give Rob Howley's side.

The Welsh have proven in the past just how good they can be with some early momentum.

Italy v Ireland Six Nations preview. Will Ireland bounce back with a triumph in Rome?https://t.co/VBvuyYeyRN pic.twitter.com/lmLjtzDlGq — Today FM Sport (@todayfmsport) February 10, 2017

Sunday's game in Paris is arguably must-win for both France and Scotland.

Neither are expected to be in the running to lift the trophy in mid-March, but for the Scots, they need to make a statement at the Stade de France, and prove that last week's win against Ireland wasn't just a flash in the pan.

Backing it up with a first win away against France in 18 years would certainly do just that.

France impressed in large parts against England in the opening round, but were ultimately ground down by the reigning champions.

However, as we've seen in the last few years, the France of last week doesn't tend to be an indication of the France of next week, and defeat would leave Guy Noves's side in deep trouble, ahead of a trip to a rested Irish team in two weeks.