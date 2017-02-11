Ireland right the wrongs of Scotland, but greater challenges lie ahead

Italy 10-63 Ireland

For the second week in a row, Ireland made bonus point history in the Six Nations, but they'll be much happier this time around.

After last week's defeat to Scotland saw them pick up the tournament's first ever losing bonus point, they claimed the first ever try-scoring bonus in Rome today.

They may have scored nine tries and 63 points, but it's a result that Joe Schmidt won't be reading too much into, given the standard of the opposition.

CJ Stander added to his ever-growing collection of man-of-the-match awards, becoming the first Irish forward to score a hattrick since Keith Wood against the USA in the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

He gained more than 60 metres in 22 carries, taking on the ball six times more than anyone else on the pitch. At times he looked in a different league.

CJ looks like one of those over-developed boys playing in an U14 game. Unplayable — Patrick Logan (@paddylogan13) February 11, 2017

He wasn't the only hattrick scorer today though. Craig Gilroy has often been criticised for not making enough of an impact when given his chance by Joe Schmidt, but it's an accusation you certainly couldn't level at him today.

Despite getting just over 30 minutes on the pitch, the Ulster man took advantage of the tiring Italian bodies to stretch his legs and score three tries in the final 12 minutes. The second of those in particular showed his ability to read the game, as he held back his run in anticipation of the ball bouncing. Of course, it had to be CJ Stander who provided the crossfield kick...

Niall Scannell showed no nerves in his first game for Ireland, plunged in at the last minute after Rory Best's stomach bug, and the frustrations of last week's poor start against Scotland will have been eased after the relentless early pressure applied on the Italians today.

However filling up on positives now may just leave us full for the three big meals ahead. The first of those sees France coming to Dublin in two weeks time, and certainly a much greater challenge than what was faced in Rome.