Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE BEAT GOES ON WITH KELLY-ANNE BYRNE

21:00 - 23:59
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Brian Kerr was in top form this afternoon on Premier League Live

by Neil Treacy  11th Feb 2017  19:56
Today FM image

Some more golden moments of commentary from Kerr.

Regular listeners to Premier League Live will know that Brian Kerr has a distinct way with words.

Whether he's talking about Diego Costa's ability to start a row, or even reminiscing about his long, lost ballet career, the former Republic of Ireland manager is always quick with a quip when sitting in the commentary box.

And this afternoon it was no different, as he joined Ian Beach at Old Trafford for Manchester United's 2-0 win against Watford.

Heurelho Gomes was the first player this afternoon to come in for some hilarious criticism, after he made a meal of a Paul Pogba shot. It was an elaborate save, but it didn't need to be so, according to Brian.

And Kerr was also suitably unimpressed with the finishing of Watford's Daryl Janmaat, who fluffed a great chance to score later in the game.

After M'Baye Niang went by Daley Blind like he was "on a motorbike", Brian found an unusual way of analysing Janmaat's poor finish.

Never change Brian!

  • Today FM image

    Kerr: The time is right for Wenger to pack it in at Arsenal

    Today FM image

    Brian Kerr was in top form this afternoon on Premier League...

    Today FM image

    Ireland right the wrongs of Scotland, but greater challenges...

    Today FM image

    Man charged over firearm seizure in Dublin

  • Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Zappone Says Revealing Reasons For McCabe Meeting...

    Today FM image

    Trump says he may introduce "brand new" travel ban

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos