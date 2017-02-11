Kerr: The time is right for...

Brian Kerr was in top form this afternoon on Premier League Live

Some more golden moments of commentary from Kerr.

Regular listeners to Premier League Live will know that Brian Kerr has a distinct way with words.

Whether he's talking about Diego Costa's ability to start a row, or even reminiscing about his long, lost ballet career, the former Republic of Ireland manager is always quick with a quip when sitting in the commentary box.

And this afternoon it was no different, as he joined Ian Beach at Old Trafford for Manchester United's 2-0 win against Watford.

Heurelho Gomes was the first player this afternoon to come in for some hilarious criticism, after he made a meal of a Paul Pogba shot. It was an elaborate save, but it didn't need to be so, according to Brian.

And Kerr was also suitably unimpressed with the finishing of Watford's Daryl Janmaat, who fluffed a great chance to score later in the game.

After M'Baye Niang went by Daley Blind like he was "on a motorbike", Brian found an unusual way of analysing Janmaat's poor finish.

Never change Brian!