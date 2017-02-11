Love it? Like it!

Kerr: The time is right for Wenger to pack it in at Arsenal

by Neil Treacy  11th Feb 2017  20:38
Arsene Wenger's contract at Arsenal is up this summer

In almost 21 years at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has won almost everything there is to win.

However, 13 years on from his last league title, the 67 year old has had to deal with a growing section of Gunners fans who want a fresh start.

Wenger's latest contract is up this summer, with speculation rife that he's about to call time on more than two decades in north London.

Writing this morning in the Irish Independent, Brian Kerr called for Arsene Wenger to walk away gracefully at the end of the season.

Kerr was on commentary duty for Premier League Live as Manchester United saw off Watford 2-0, and speaking to Philip Egan after the game, he elaborated on his column, saying that even if the Gunners remain in the top four until the end of the season, the time is right for Wenger to bid farewell to the Emirates Stadium.

