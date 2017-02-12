Love it? Like it!

Heitinga's first world problems, Messi's noisy neighbours and Morecambe's free pies

by Neil Treacy  12th Feb 2017  13:23
Brian Kerr gives his verdict on the grub at Old Trafford

This week's World of Football discussion focused on two of life's greatest things; money and pies.

First, former Everton defender Jonny Heitinga was the subject of very little sympathy, after he opened up about how retirement has effected him in the last year

The main adjustments to his life have been the lack of a private jet, and the fact that he no longer has a personal stylist to decide what he wears every day. 

Lionel Messi has probably earned enough money to charter a private jet for the rest of his life though, and his finances were also up for discussion, after it was revealed he once bought his neighbour's house because they'd made too much noise.

The hot-topic of the evening was football's half time staple; a pie and a pint.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley laid on a free pie and pint to every punter who came to his side's game with Cambridge yesterday, after the club's supporters personally did a whip-round to pay for his £1,000 FA fine in December.

This prompted Brian Kerr to give his verdict on the standard of pie at Old Trafford. It was good, but naturally it couldn't beat his mother's efforts.

