"They're not the finished article by any means, but they're better"

by Neil Treacy  12th Feb 2017  14:36
Brian Kerr gives his thoughts on United's 16 game unbeaten run.

Yesterday, Manchester United made it 16 Premier League games unbeaten after a comfortable 2-0 win against Watford.

Despite being sixth in the table, it leaves United within touching distance of the top four, and just two points off Tottenham in second.

After a rocky start, Jose Mourinho has found some consistency at Old Trafford, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all starting to gel together in attack.

Brian Kerr was on co-commentary duty for Premier League Live at Old Trafford yesterday, and says United are starting to turn a corner, after three seasons of mediocrity by their high standards.

However, Kerr added that Mourinho still has work to do in the summer, before United can push on and challenge for the title.

