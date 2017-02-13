Six Nations table starting to take shape after round two

Ireland are back in the mix

You can't accuse Eddie Jones of dishonesty.

After England scraped to a three point win in the opening round of the Six Nations against France last week, his side came even closer to losing their winning run against Wales on Saturday.

Wales led 16-14 with four minutes to play, and after sustaining a torrent of English pressure, it looked like they had bought themselves a few seconds to breathe.

However Jonathan Davies failed to find touch with his clearance kick. England smelled blood, and went for the jugular.

George Ford counter attacked from deep, and passed to Owen Farrell. Farrell went wide to Elliot Daly, and when Alex Cuthbert failed to react quick enough, he darted for the corner.

Farrell slotted the conversion, and the second successive Grand Slam was still alive.

Afterwards, Jones knew that they'd ridden their luck.

"We have used up all of our get-out-of-jail cards and against Italy we don't want to be in that position again."

And after two nail-biting wins, Jones set out his stall for the game against Italy in just under two weeks, saying he wants to see England "take them to the cleaners", and "give them a good hiding".

It may seem brash, and far removed from the usual spiel coaches trot out, but after seeing Ireland blitz Conor O'Shea's side on Saturday in Rome, a good hiding is exactly what England should be expecting to inflict.

The nine try victory, and the bonus point to go with it brings Ireland right back into the mix.

Joe Schmidt's side are second in the table on six points (England lead on eight), with Wales, France and Scotland all level on five, and Italy scoreless at the foot of the table.

However, Ireland do still have their three biggest games ahead of them, and will likely need to win all three if they're to lift the title for the third time in four years.

Next up is France on Saturday week at the Aviva Stadium, with the French also gaining momentum, after getting the result against Scotland to match their performance against England.

It wasn't the France we're used to seeing though, with their 22-16 win based more on grit and power than on maverick flair.

Louis Picamoles spear-headed it. 11 carries, 73 metres, six defenders beaten and four offloads, with nine tackles to count towards his defensive shift.

Shutting him down will be a big task for Ireland at the Aviva.