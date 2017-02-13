Love it? Like it!

Leicester's misery continues, while Brady has a day to remember

by Neil Treacy  13th Feb 2017  07:00
Today FM image

The champions have been beaten for the fifth game in a row

With every week, the cloud above Claudio Ranieri is growing darker and darker.

After the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United Kasper Schmeichel issued a rallying cry, but it's hard to know if any of his teammates heard it, as they were beaten once again, 2-0 by Swansea.

For the fifth game in a row, the champions were beaten in the league. You'd have to go back to Chelsea in 1956 for the last time that happened to the title-holders.

The game against Swansea was the classic relegation six-pointer, and they were beaten by half time. It leaves them fourth from bottom, and just one point above the relegation zone. Paul Clement's side pulled four clear in the process.

If Schmeichel sounded defiant in the wake of their hammering by United, midfielder Danny Drinkwater appeared defeated following yesterday's loss.

Their next three games in the league are vital, as they take on Liverpool and Manchester City in between a huge relegation showdown with Hull.

On top of that they have to deal with the distraction of the Champions League and FA Cup. A swift exit from both competitions may not be any harm.

At the other end of the table, Chelsea extended their advantage at the top to 10 points, but had to settle for a point away to Burnley, after a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

It was a day to remember for Robbie Brady, who made his full debut for the Clarets. The Republic of Ireland International showed the Burnley fans just why they broke their transfer record to bring him in from Norwich, curling a stunning free kick past Thibaut Courtois to equalise.

Despite Antonio Conte's side dropping two points, it's looking increasingly likely that the Premier League trophy will be heading to Stamford Bridge. 

