The Morning Take

CJ Stander touches down in Rome

Six Nations questions, big weekend GAA results and sign that man up

Ireland's rugby players were hugely impressive in the way they claimed their first win of the Six Nations.

CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy both scored a hat-trick of tries as they beat Italy 63-10. Keith Earls scored two tries while Garry Ringrose also touched down as Ireland claimed their first ever try-bonus point in the tournament.

Paddy Jackson's radar was spot on as he kicked all nine conversions in a perfect afternoon from the tee. But at the risk of being accused of unpatriotic you'd have to wonder why are the Italians in the competition at all? What's the value to them or to the game if they are going to get hammered every year? When they went in leading Wales 7-0 I thought this season might be different, however despite Conor O'Shea's great ground work it seems they will be the whipping boys again this season. This can't go on much longer. When the TV companies who bankroll the sport start giving out about the quality of matches being served up, it will be deemed that the time has come to act. Surely the likes of Georgia deserve a crack at Northern Hemisphere glory? Just sayin.

Big win for the Deise.

It's early days in the GAA season. Wait until the ground hardens up and the evening stretch out etc., but that win by Waterford senior hurlers on noreside should do wonders for the Deise training sessions. Especially since Waterford came so agonisingly close to making last years All Ireland Final.

A first half goal by Dungarvan's Patrick Curran proved to be the decisive score as Derek McGrath’s side got full points at Nowlan Park.

Ballygunners Paraic Mahony bagged 10 points including 7 frees and 2 65s in the Deise's 1-15 to 17 point victory - their first win over Brian Cody’s side on Kilkenny soil since 2004. Fair play to Kilkenny's TJ Reid who also managed 10 points from placed balls. Worryingly for the cats only 7 points from play over the 70 minutes. Anyway wait til the hay is saved and we will see where we are!

Great win for Clare senior footballers who were 2 goals better than Down at Cusack park which augurs well for the banners big ball hopes and Laois senior footballers who were 2-11 to 0-16 point winners over Armagh. Who says the northern teams are the kingpins of gaelic football?!

Save!

And fair play to this good samaritan! Robbie Brady wasn't the only hero at Burnley where he bagged a stunning goal on his debut. This lad saved a mum and her toddler from a right wallop. Some save in fairness!