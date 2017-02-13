Gibbes appointment a major coup for Ulster and Irish rugby

The former Leinster forwards coach will work alongside Les Kiss.

He had been previously been linked with taking over the Pat Lam-shaped hole at Connacht, but while Jono Gibbes will be returning to Ireland this summer, he'll be heading north to Ulster.

The 40-year-old former All-Black will replace Neil Doak as head coach at Ulster, forming what looks like being an exciting top table with Director of Rugby Les Kiss.

Gibbes is no stranger to Irish rugby. Between 2008 and 2014 he served as forwards coach at Leinster under Michael Cheika, Joe Schmidt and then Matt O'Connor, before departing to become the forwards coach at Clermont Auvergne.

His six years at Leinster coincided with the province's golden period, winning three Heineken Cups, two Pro 12 titles and a European Challenge Cup, and he can take huge credit for changing the perception that their forwards didn't have the fight and toughness of their fellow Irish sides.

Speaking about his appointment this morning, the incoming coach said the prospect of working alongside Les Kiss was a major factor in his decision to return to Ireland.

"The respect that I have for Les (Kiss), as a coach and as a person, was one of my main reasons for making this decision. He really sold his vision of where he wants to take Ulster over the next few years.



"Ulster is a team that I know well, having come up against them on a number of occasions. The Clermont-Ulster games this season gave me an insight into the strengths of the squad and it's exciting to think that I'll be part of that environment from next season."

Gibbes had been linked with a return to Leinster in 2015 after Matt O'Connor's departure, and his name was also touted for the current vacancy at Connacht before he ruled out the move last month, so his appointment in Belfast appears to be a major coup for the northern province.

And it's not the last of the changes at Ulster, with Kiss adding that a further announcement is to come in the next few weeks, as they carry out a review of their coaching setup.

Their gain appears to be Connacht's loss though, with the Pro 12 still hunting for their new head coach.

The IRFU have made a big statement getting Gibbes back into Irish Rugby, and their next task is to ensure another world class appointment in the West.