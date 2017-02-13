Love it? Like it!

Noel Meade talks Cheltenham and his hopes for the Festival

by John Duggan  13th Feb 2017  14:39
The Meath trainer knows the score...

Noel Meade has been at this game a long time. The former champion National Hunt trainer is still sending out the big winners, with Disko's Grade 1 success at Leopardstown on Sunday a good omen for Cheltenham, which is 1 month and 1 day away. 

Meade was at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin to welcome the executive of Cheltenham Racecourse to Ireland, as they unveiled their statistical analysis which revealed 30% of all tickets sold at the 4 day Festival are to Irish visitors. 

I asked Noel about the importance of Cheltenham to Irish sport, and we went through some of his intended runners for the Festival. A few nuggets here!

