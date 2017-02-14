"I'll be doggone" as Harold's Cross closes

Sad news for an Irish sporting institution...

"Gone to the dogs" is phrase which has many connotations, and whatever the rights and wrongs of the decision of the Irish Greyhound Board to shut the Harold's Cross track with immediate effect, it's the end of an era.

It's an era which began in 1928, when racing began at the South Dublin landmark and for years it co-existed with the country's main venue, Shelbourne Park, as part of the fixtures calendar. The week for supporters of the game in Dublin would be simple - Harold's Cross on Tuesday and Friday, Shelbourne Park on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. However, the financial predicament that the IGB has found itself in has left it with no choice but to sell Harold's Cross for real estate. The IGB have debts of €20 million following the redevelopment of the Limerick Stadium in 2011.

This decision is painful for the people associated with Harold's Cross, which, according to Stadium Director Alan Redmond, was making a profit. I have enjoyed many a good night at Harold's Cross, with excellent catering facilities ensuring a great time for purists and casual racegoers alike. It was a venue that possessed character, doubling up as football home for Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic at times. In fact, Brian Kerr's St Patrick's Athletic won the League of Ireland with Harold's Cross as their home in 1990.

This is the 'Phoenix Park' moment for the Irish greyhound industry. In 1990 the racecourse in the centre of Dublin closed and brought an 88 year run to an end. One would hope that with the loss of the heritage of Harold's Cross, the IGB can get their balance sheet in order so that the industry is viable in the years to come. The onus is now on the IGB to ensure Shelbourne Park, which will have 4 nights racing a week from Friday, steps up to the challenge of being a premium experience for patrons. There cannot be any excuses following this pivotal decision.