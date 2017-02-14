Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

AL PORTER

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Al Porter

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

"I'll be doggone" as Harold's Cross closes

by John Duggan  14th Feb 2017  11:30
Today FM image

Sad news for an Irish sporting institution...

"Gone to the dogs" is phrase which has many connotations, and whatever the rights and wrongs of the decision of the Irish Greyhound Board to shut the Harold's Cross track with immediate effect, it's the end of an era. 

It's an era which began in 1928, when racing began at the South Dublin landmark and for years it co-existed with the country's main venue, Shelbourne Park, as part of the fixtures calendar.  The week for supporters of the game in Dublin would be simple - Harold's Cross on Tuesday and Friday, Shelbourne Park on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. However, the financial predicament that the IGB has found itself in has left it with no choice but to sell Harold's Cross for real estate. The IGB have debts of €20 million following the redevelopment of the Limerick Stadium in 2011. 

This decision is painful for the people associated with Harold's Cross, which, according to Stadium Director Alan Redmond, was making a profit. I have enjoyed many a good night at Harold's Cross, with excellent catering facilities ensuring a great time for purists and casual racegoers alike. It was a venue that possessed character, doubling up as football home for Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic at times. In fact, Brian Kerr's St Patrick's Athletic won the League of Ireland with Harold's Cross as their home in 1990.  

This is the 'Phoenix Park' moment for the Irish greyhound industry. In 1990 the racecourse in the centre of Dublin closed and brought an 88 year run to an end. One would hope that with the loss of the heritage of Harold's Cross, the IGB can get their balance sheet in order so that the industry is viable in the years to come. The onus is now on the IGB to ensure Shelbourne Park, which will have 4 nights racing a week from Friday, steps up to the challenge of being a premium experience for patrons. There cannot be any excuses following this pivotal decision. 

  • Today FM image

    Jamie Heaslip commits to Ireland and Leinster until 2019

    Today FM image

    I'm proud to work for Tesco...I want to secure my future

    Today FM image

    Why Do People Travel To Dublin On Valentine's Day?

    Today FM image

    Cabinet moves towards public inquiry on McCabe case

  • Today FM image

    Chasing Abbey - That Good Thing

    Today FM image

    Adele Broke Her Grammy In Half So She Could Share It With...

    Today FM image

    Trump clashes with veteran Civil Rights leader

    Today FM image

    Expert Warns All Couples Need A Relationship NCT This...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos