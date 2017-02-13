Have Twitter users just decided Manny Pacquiao's next opponent?

The fans want to see him take on Amir Khan

There was a good chance Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan were going to face off in the ring at some point, and now it appears that Twitter users are trying making it happen.

The current WBO world welterweight champion Pacquiao has confirmed that his next fight will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates, and he came up with an unorthodox method to pick his opponent.

We're living in the digital age, and with that in mind, Pac-Man gave his followers on Twitter the chance to help him make up his mind.

Giving people the options of English pair Amir Khan and Kell Brook, Australia's Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford, it was Khan who was the overwhelming choice, taking 48 percent of the 44,815 votes.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

With plenty of red tape still to navigate, there's no guarantee the pair will face off but it is the first step towards a fight that plenty have been looking for in the past few years.

And there isn't much love lost between the two camps either. Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach previously worked with Khan, before a high-profile split in 2012.

Khan last stepped into the ring in May of last year (as a middleweight), suffering a devastating KO at the hands of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Moving back down to welterweight may be for the best, and it may just be against Pacquiao. The people have spoken.