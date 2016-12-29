Left of the Dial with Cathal Funge

Join Cathal Funge as he takes brings us on a nostalgic trip through the history of alternative Irish music.

Left of the Dial is a documentary that tells the story of how a handful of late night radio programmes in Ireland during the 1980's and 1990's had a huge influence on music fans across the country. In an era before music was available with the click of a button these radio programmes offered the listener a lifeline to hear music they simple couldn't hear anywhere else.