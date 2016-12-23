Back To School - St Enda's NS, Whitefriar St

Are they ready for Santa?!

It’s nearly time, only two more sleeps until Santa arrives! Shauna went to visit some of the students in Ms Healy’s third class in St Enda’s National School on Whitefriar St to see if they were ready for him! It turns out, there’s actually a little elf in their classroom called Alfie Bells who is Santa’s secret spy! Here’s what they had to say about him.

A big thank you to all the students who helped out, especially:

Tamara

Harrison

Ava

Saumili

Cian

Thomas

Tania

Wai

If you'd like us to come and visit your school, send us an email to [email protected]