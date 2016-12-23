Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

MID MORNINGS

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Back To School - St Enda's NS, Whitefriar St

by Shauna O'Reilly  23rd Dec 2016  10:52
Today FM image

Are they ready for Santa?!

It’s nearly time, only two more sleeps until Santa arrives! Shauna went to visit some of the students in Ms Healy’s third class in St Enda’s National School on Whitefriar St to see if they were ready for him! It turns out, there’s actually a little elf in their classroom called Alfie Bells who is Santa’s secret spy! Here’s what they had to say about him.

A big thank you to all the students who helped out, especially: 

  • Tamara
  • Harrison
  • Ava
  • Saumili
  • Cian
  • Thomas
  • Tania
  • Wai  

 If you'd like us to come and visit your school, send us an email to [email protected] 

  • Today FM image

    Berlin attacker shot and killed in Italy

    Today FM image

    Rent caps in Dublin and Cork tomorrow

    Today FM image

    Taoiseach Says No Threat To Tax Cut Plans Due To BREXIT

    Today FM image

    Christmas Day Terror Attack Foiled In Melbourne

  • Today FM image

    Homegrown Hero On Dermot & Dave

    Today FM image

    Christmas Millionaire Raffle from The National Lottery

    Today FM image

    Primary Schools Kids Tell Us The Nativity Story

    Today FM image

    Need for Long-term solutions to Homelessness

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos