Fans Camp Out For U2 Tickets

Thibault Camus AP/Press Association Images

Braving the cold for Croke Park 2017

Two U2 fans have camped out in Dublin to buy tickets for the band's Croke Park date this summer.

Tickets for U2's Joshua Tree Anniversary concert go on sale at 9am on Monday.

However, two long-time U2 fans have already begun queuing at Ticketmaster outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre in the hopes of getting tickets.

Vincent Kearns from Dublin, who's been queuing since 4pm yesterday, says he's got time off from work to recover.