Today FM Sports Day

Friday January 27th 2017

Jose in denial

Has Donald Trump started a new global trend to create 'Alternative Facts'? You'd wonder if Manchester United manager Jose Mourihno has been keeping tabs on how 'The Donald' does things after his behaviour following the 2-1 League Cup defeat to Hull. The Red Devils progressed 3-2 on aggregate over the two legs of their last-four tie.

Tom Huddlestone put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the first half after four players had tangled in the area following a set-piece. With over an hour gone Paul Pogba levelled it up on the night, and Oumar Niasse turned in David Meyler's cross with 5 minutes to set up a tense finale but United held out.

Laughably Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refused to accept their 17-match unbeaten run is over and certainly didnt want to discuss the penalty incidents! Might be time for a spa break to allow the Old Trafford boss to chill out a bit!

Federer bromance

Every day is a school day. Ahead of the Australian Open mens tennis final tv comic and tennis fan Mario Rosenstock was foaming at the mouth at the prospect of a Roger Federer v Rafal Nadal decider.

In addition Today FM's morning mimic has confessed that 'from a metrosexual perspective', his man-crush on Roger Federer 'grows'! Launching a new sideline career in multimedia sports journalism in The Irish Times today he writes the pairing would 'be like Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn dancing for the last time.' Also using an equine term, Rosenstock reckons the Swiss native has 'an incredibly athletic gait'. Thats showing the Today FM sports lads how to write!

Grass Roots GAA

A gaa club in Sligo is looking to make history this weekend. Calry/St Joseph's are playing in their third All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship Semi-Final.

This Sunday they face Mayfield of Cork in Tullamore having- lost to Tyrone's Naomh Colmcille in 2009 and to Waterford's Ballysaggart in 2013.

When you look at some of the names on the sligo team sheet it could be a tough day in the office for the Cork crowd. Calry St. Josephs have 'Scrappy', 'Stingray', 'Dots', 'TK', 'Giggsy' and 'Boru' in their ranks.

They've won the last six Sligo Hurling Championships - and ten of the last 12 in the county and beat Fullen Gaels in Birmingham in the quarter-final before Christmas. Supporters buses leave early Sunday morning for Tullamore for the early throw-in of 12.30. In goals for the Yeats county crowd? Chris Mad Dog Madden oldest on the team at 45. Who'd bet against them?!