Can you spot fake news? Here's a 'how-to' guide...

by Today FM  28th Jan 2017  08:00
Today FM image

The Very Last Word - The Best of This Week's Show

Daniel Levitin the renowned Nueroscientist and Author dropped in to talk about his new book about how to spot fake news. His book 'The Field Guide to Lies' is out now. 

Does the EU care more about habitats than humans? Eamon O'Cuiv and John Gibbons debate the issue.

Kylie Minogue will take her husband's surname after their forthcoming marriage. Oh Em Gee.The Australian singer, who is soon to marry fiance Joshua Sasse, said that taking a different name ‘makes a statement.

The government has announced a new action plan for rural Ireland. Will it work?

