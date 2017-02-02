35 year old man killed in Dublin crash

3 others seriously injured



A 35 year old man has been killed in two car crash in Rush in Co Dublin last night.

He died when the car he was driving crashed into another car on the Skerries Road in Rush near the intersection with St Catherine's Estate at half past 11 last night.

Three people who were in the second car are in a serious condition in Hospital.

The two men aged 45 and 28 and a 24 year old woman suffered non life threatening injures. They are being treated at Beaumont and Blanchardstown hospitals.

The road is closed for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.