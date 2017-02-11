Ireland right the wrongs of...

Calls To Widen Cannabis Useage For Patients

Could help other suffering patients

Campaigners have called for a widening of proposed legislation legalising cannabis for certain medical conditions.

The Minister for Health yesterday confirmed he intends to legalise the use of cannabis in a limited number of medical situations.

The government’s compassionate access programme will aim to make the drug available to help multiple sclerosis and epilepsy patients, as well as chemotherapy patients.

People Before Profits, Gino Kenny says a lot of progress is being made on the issue but the programme needs to be expanded.

Tom Curran's late wife Marie suffered with Multiple Sclerosis for many years.

He says medicinal cannabis made a huge difference to her quality of life.