New Poll Shows FF in Biggest Lead in Six Years

Composite image shows Enda Kenny (left) and Michael Martin in the Dáil | File photos

The Sunday Times Poll shows an 11 point lead for Fianna Fáil

The end of a chaotic political week brings with it two fresh headaches for the Government.

Sinn Fein says it will table a motion of no confidence in the government, over the Maurice McCabe affair and the health service.

The debate is likely to take place on Wednesday, with a vote the following day.

Fianna Fáil's government arrangement requires it either to abstain, or vote against, that motion.

But that may be made more difficult by a Sunday Times poll which has emerged tonight.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll was taken over the nine days up to Wednesday, just as the extent of the McCabe scandal was breaking.

It shows Fianna Fail up 3 points to 32%, and Fine Gael down 2 points, to 21%.

Sinn Féin are up 2 to 19%.

This series of polls has run for six years, and tonight's marks the biggest lead Fianna Fail has ever had -11 points.

Suddenly, the motion in the Dáil will be a major test of Fianna Fáil's desire to keep this government in place.