Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse Racing

by Ros Madigan  04th Jan 2017  15:07
Today FM image

It even stars Holloywood star Jon Lovitz as his coach.

Conor McGregor is taking some time off away from the world of MMA to focus on the birth of his first baby.

But, as expected, the Conor McGregor show isn't going in to hibernation.

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational (horse racing) has signed him up as the star of this bizarre new advert.

Take a look here:

 

To be fair, it's actually pretty gas!

And remember when we all baulked at the idea of McGregor starring in a feature-length film, with Mark Wahlberg even wanting to sign him up. After seeing this, we're pretty sure he'd be able to do it!

Some man for one man, this man!

UPDATE: They've also uploaded loads of this, eh, motivational vids to get you to enter their competition. Fancy having McGregor mocking you? Take a look!

"I can smell you through the screen"


"Quit watching cat videos in your Mother's basement"


"Hey couch potato"


"Do something with your hair"  


"Lazy arse"


"Go back to sleep with your wee little teddy-bear"


"Checking you emails? *SPOILER* You didn't get any"

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos