Big Brother Castings Are Taking Place In Ireland This Week

Big Brother 2017 is happening folks.

And producers are on the hunt for Irish people to participate in this year's show.

As has become the norm - they're on the lookout for stand-out personalities with strong views and for the first time in the show's history contestants will be entering the house in pairs.

People can apply along with anyone they consider to be family – Parents, partners, grandparents, siblings, aunties and uncles, cousins, step family etc.

Over the years the reality TV obsession has produced some of the most memorable TV moments to date.

Who can forget this gem?

For those who want to get involved, they must submit a video online here, along with a photo and then they'll need to fill out a form.

However, some people will just want to dazzle the producers in person and so Big Brother 2017 will be holding castings around Dublin nightclubs this weekend.

On Friday they'll be in Dicey's Garden from 21:00- 11:00, Everleigh Garden from 11:00pm - 11:45pm and DTwo Bar/Club from 11:45- 1am (approx)

Then on Saturday they'll be in Pygmalion from 20:30-21:45, The George between 22:00-23:15, Lillies Bordello from 23:30-01:00 and Club Nassau from 01:00 -close (02:30)

They'll also be floating around Copper Face Jacks (how could they not!) on Saturday night too.

Let's face it... if they just chose 20 pairs from Coppers to go into the house we think it'd be the most insane reality TV show to ever happen.