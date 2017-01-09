Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Big Brother Castings Are Taking Place In Ireland This Week

by Alison Healy  09th Jan 2017  16:37
Today FM image

Big Brother 2017 is happening folks.

And producers are on the hunt for Irish people to participate in this year's show.

As has become the norm - they're on the lookout for stand-out personalities with strong views and for the first time in the show's history contestants will be entering the house in pairs.

People can apply along with anyone they consider to be family – Parents, partners, grandparents, siblings, aunties and uncles, cousins, step family etc.  

Over the years the reality TV obsession has produced some of the most memorable TV moments to date.

Who can forget this gem?

For those who want to get involved, they must submit a video online here, along with a photo and then they'll need to fill out a form.

However, some people will just want to dazzle the producers in person and so Big Brother 2017 will be holding castings around Dublin nightclubs this weekend.

On Friday they'll be in Dicey's Garden from 21:00- 11:00, Everleigh Garden from 11:00pm - 11:45pm and DTwo Bar/Club from 11:45- 1am (approx)

Then on Saturday they'll be in Pygmalion from 20:30-21:45, The George between 22:00-23:15, Lillies Bordello from 23:30-01:00 and Club Nassau from 01:00 -close (02:30)

They'll also be floating around Copper Face Jacks (how could they not!) on Saturday night too.

Let's face it... if they just chose 20 pairs from Coppers to go into the house we think it'd be the most insane reality TV show to ever happen.

  • Today FM image

    Apollo House will be vacated

    Today FM image

    North faces snap election over cash-for-ash scandal

    Today FM image

    16 arrests in connection with Kardashian heist

    Today FM image

    Companies must prepare for hard Brexit

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos