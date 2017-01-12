Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

MID MORNINGS

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

New Prison Break Trailer Is Bringing Back All The Memories

by Alison Healy  12th Jan 2017  10:05
Today FM image

Prison Break had one of the most iconic TV theme tunes of the past fifteen years.

And with the return of a new series, the shows fifth, that ridiculously good theme tune is back.

And that's not the only thing that's back, it looks like the lead character, Michael, will be returning to our screens this season too.

What a time to be alive.

What we know from a new trailer that dropped last night is that Wentworth Miller's character Michael Scofield is somehow back from the dead.

Dominic Purcell, who plays Michael's brother Lincoln Burrows, is also on board and the lovely Sara is still knocking around.

The trailer will bring back all sorts of memories, have a watch below.

Prison Break Season Five is set to start airing on the 4th of April in the US.


 

  • Today FM image

    Apollo House Residents Are Leaving The Building

    Today FM image

    Woman Arrested After Death Of Baby Boy

    Today FM image

    Anyone Inside Apollo House Could Be Arrested

    Today FM image

    Former MI6 Officer Named A Source of Trump Report

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos