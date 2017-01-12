New Prison Break Trailer Is Bringing Back All The Memories

Prison Break had one of the most iconic TV theme tunes of the past fifteen years.

And with the return of a new series, the shows fifth, that ridiculously good theme tune is back.

And that's not the only thing that's back, it looks like the lead character, Michael, will be returning to our screens this season too.

What a time to be alive.

What we know from a new trailer that dropped last night is that Wentworth Miller's character Michael Scofield is somehow back from the dead.

Dominic Purcell, who plays Michael's brother Lincoln Burrows, is also on board and the lovely Sara is still knocking around.

The trailer will bring back all sorts of memories, have a watch below.

Prison Break Season Five is set to start airing on the 4th of April in the US.





