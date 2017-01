New Prison Break Trailer Is...

What's Going On In Sligo Lads!?

You'll never take my...eh Farah slacks!

Is this literally a clothes horse?

A menswear shop owner has been inspired by Braveheart to flog his gear.

It looks like they found a horse and THEN the idea came...

It's what William Wallace would have wanted.

"How do I get down...I'm shitting meself up here!"

BRILLIANT.