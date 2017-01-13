Love it? Like it!

These Healthy Takeaways Are The Perfect Way To Cheat Your Way Through January

by Katie Hogan  13th Jan 2017  10:27
Today FM image

WIN: Yourself Just Eat Vouchers and Treat Yourself This Weekend

Let’s face it, this New Year New Me lark is a bitter pill to swallow.

Long gone are the days of calorific carb loaded breakfasts, lunches and dinners over the Christmas period and in their place our Newsfeeds are now full of healthy meal recipes and videos of the ultimate salad.

 Today FM Image

January always brings with it a struggle to ‘become a better you’ and for some reason we think that means eating nothing but apples, grapes and lettuce while signing up for more Couch to 5k classes than we’d care to remember.

Today FM Image

But fear not! Just because the indulgent days of Christmas are well and truly behind us, it doesn’t mean we can’t cozy up and binge on guilty pleasure TV shows while enjoying a tasty takeaway.

We’ve trawled through all the healthy (yet tasty) takeaway options at your disposal from right across the country and compiled a handy list of all the options

And all for under €15! Winning!

Dublin, prepare to drool! Bread & Bones, that secret Asian restaurant found on Millennium Walkway, is about to become your favourite takeout. Order yourself the Chilli Beef Soup and enjoy a guilt-free meal, all while detoxing.  This high in collagen dish is so rich in protein that you will feel better after eating. Imagine that! Oh and yes, it’s only €15

Cork, are you in for a treat. Literally! The Body Chef in Bishopstown is full of delicious healthiness. Enjoy a Thai Green Curry (317 calories) for as little as €5 or splurge out on a lean mean lamb mince burger (389) calories again for only €5. Sure, where would you get it? 

 Today FM Image

If you’re in Limerick and looking for something delicious and healthy tuck into, then look no further than Khing Thai and their King Prawn Salad. I mean, what’s not to love about spicy prawns served with chilli, lime, garlic, coriander and fresh green salad. All dressed in a hot and sour Thai dressing. Tasty – check. Healthy – check. Under €15 – check.

The west of Ireland holds many hidden gems. One of these being Tolteca where you can feast on the meaty steak burrito. Naturally marinated and grilled to be tender and juicy, why not add some guacamole to the mix and you’ll be laughing. Of course you and always go for the burrito bowl - all the goodness of a tasty burrito, in bowl form. And wait for it, both options come in well under €15.

Today FM Image

And don’t worry, if your county doesn’t feature, let there be no panic!

Simply download the new look Just Eat mobile app for iOS or Android, or visit the Just Eat website to discover an entire world of guilt-free takeaways that won’t break the bank.

Just Eat step in just in time to beat those January blues.

(we’ve got loads of Just Eat vouchers to give away over the next few weeks so keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat pages for your chance to win)

Today FM Image

 

