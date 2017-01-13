Love it? Like it!

There's A Massive Line Up For Tonight's Graham Norton Show

by Alison Healy  13th Jan 2017  12:10
Today FM image

Graham Norton's Christmas holidays are finally over, and his show is coming back to our screens tonight with a bang.

Ben Affleck, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will all be joining Graham on his famous red couch tonight.

Ben and Sienna are currently promoting their new flick, Live By Night, which has been getting rave reviews ,while Emma and Ryan will be chatting about La La Land, a movie that's getting nominated for awards left, right and centre.

That's Friday night telly sorted then!

