WANTED: Join Our Award-Winning Programming Department.

Today FM is Ireland’s most popular independent radio station with an audience of over 900,000 people every week. In the course of its 17-year history the station has established a reputation for entertaining, intelligent and highly creative programming, supported with strong news, sports and current-affairs values. Today FM has an on-air line-up of some of the most talented and best-known presenters in the country and an enviable track-record for great station marketing.

Content Creator & Reporter (9am-12pm)

Today FM is hiring a Content Creator and Reporter to join our award-winning Programming department.

The Role:

An On Air role that will harness the best in people and develop an engaging relationship with listeners. A content creator with the flexibility to be anywhere, as needed, for live reporting and interviewing. A station representative who will engage with listeners on and off air and on all social platforms.

Key Requirements:

An enthusiastic self starter, with a great voice and excellent communication skills.

The flexibility to travel anywhere, at anytime.

The instinct for what makes a good news / lifestyle story.

The ability to generate excellent daily content and to think creatively about how to communicate this content to audiences across audio, video & live events.

Be curious and inquisitive with the willingness to ask questions, but also to listen.

The ability to vox pop and get the best out of people (on the street & on phone)

Have excellent writing and storytelling skills, with the ability to tailor and adapt content for different audiences and platforms.

Have an interest in news and current affairs and good general knowledge.

Have knowledge of the law, ethics and industry regulations around radio production.

Technically proficient in Adobe, CMS, Selector, Linker and the ability to use a variety of recording equipment and to operate different radio studios.

Have strong IT skills, a very high standard of audio editing and image manipulation software.

Qualifications/Experience:

On Air Experience ( Contributor or Presenter)

Excellent Radio Production skills.

Full, clean Drivers License

Strong IT skills, including audio editing and image manipulation software.

Full knowledge of social media platforms with a strategic vision on how to best harness them for a radio and online platforms.

Experience of successfully using and producing content for online platforms.

Passionate about socialising in Ireland and tuned in to the changing social landscape with a strong knowledge of music and popular culture.

An ability to generate and to evaluate quality programme content and a journalistic instinct.

Experience under pressure in a live and studio environment.

Ability to work well under pressure and to deadlines.

If you are interested in this position, please email [email protected] with your CV, detailing why you feel you are suitable for the role and what you would bring to this role in Today FM.

Applications close Friday 20th January.

Today FM is an equal opportunities employer.