WIN: Celebrate National Takeaway Tuesday

by Katie Hogan  20th Jan 2017  14:03
Today FM image

Vote, Win and Eat!

Ah Tuesdays... when you are that little bit closer to the weekends and over the Monday fear.

There are many reasons to love Tuesdays, and while one of the main ones (for us) are Pancake Tuesday.. we've now discovered yet another reason... NATIONAL TAKEAWAY TUESDAY

*squeal* 

Today FM Image

To celebrate this year's National Takeaway Tuesday (24th January) we've teamed up with Just Eat to find the best takeaway in Ireland and to ask you to tell us your favourite takeaway dish. 

Support your local, shout loud and proud, reveal your guilty pleasure, and be rewarded for doing so!

 Today FM Image

All you have to do is scroll down, fill out the simple form below, and you are automatically entered into a draw to WIN €50 Just Eat vouchers. We have 5 x €50 to giveaway and now all we need are our 5 x winners. 

This also meeeeeans....  free food on a Tuesday!

Seriously.

What. A. Time. To. Be. Alive. 

<

Now that the hard bit is over, get ahead of yourself and prepare Tuesday's dinner... by grabbing a menu. 

Today FM Image

It's #JustEatJanuary here at Today FM, and we’ve got loads of Just Eat vouchers to give away over the next few weeks so keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat pages for your chance to win! 

All thanks to Just Eat... #FindYourFlavour 

Today FM Image

