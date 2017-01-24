Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

by Katie Hogan  24th Jan 2017  12:27
Today FM image

Toyota Ireland sends two best friends on the ultimate roadtrip around Ireland

It has only been a month since Christmas, the kids are back to school and routine has finally settled back in but with the angst of waiting for a bank holiday, or ANY day off for that matter, you’ve already logged onto every travel site in search of the best deals for you and the family, haven’t you?

The hardest part is then looking at your bank account (don’t do it!) and realising that that holiday seems impossible. Why Santa, whyyyyy!

While you may dream of time away from work with sunny skies and white sandy beaches, have you stopped to think that your ultimate holiday could be in the form of a road trip, right here in Ireland?

Trade in those sunny skies for the brisk, fresh air and those sandy beaches?! Pssht, you got fields of green lads, fields of green! 

Today FM Image

You may shake your head in disagreement now, but when we heard that Toyota Ireland sent two friends around the length and breadth of the country for 7 days (in the brand new 171 Toyota C-HR, we might add) to rediscover the beauty of our little green isle, we just had to get in on the action.

Today FM Image

The two lads (Marcus and Max) had a bromantic 7 days, jam-packed with some incredible activities, and the footage alone will make you fall in love with Ireland all over again.

The cliff-diving, Blarney-kissing, wave-surfing, castle-hopping road trip, will have you green with envy.

Today FM Image

Sure, stick on the kettle and enjoy our beautiful country, brought to you by Toyota Ireland.

  • Today FM image

    LISTEN: The moment Ireland got 3 #OscarNoms

    Today FM image

    Moyes Turns to Former Toffee to Get Sunderland Out of Sticky...

    Today FM image

    Calling all bloggers

    Today FM image

    Transgender Girls To Be Welcomed Into Girl Guides Ireland

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Boy (7) loses fight for life after crash that killed his mother

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For 'Castle On The Hill'

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Oldest Cow Has Passed Away Aged 33

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos