Stevie Wonder Surprises Hotel Singer

by Lenny  25th Jan 2017  11:00
Today FM image

Absolute joy follows.

Musician Grayson Erhard was just a guy performing at the Anaheim Marriott in California.

Just as he started doing a cover of “Superstition”, he got a BIG surprise...

He had no idea the bloke who wrote the song he was singing was staying at the hotel.

This is glorious.

This wouldn't be the first time a singer has surprised folk.

Steven Tyler was just finished his meal at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe when he was spotted by the restaurant band who asked him to take to the mic...

The Aerosmith frontman treated them to their classics Jaded and Dream On with himself on keys:

 

 

One of our favourites has to be this one... Bronski Beat singer Jimmy Sommerville surprising a busker in Berlin who was banging out his hit Smalltown Boy...

Yer man is playing away like Dougal on a slightly off tune guitar when Jimmy appears walking his dog...listen out for the bit where he recognises him!!

 

Michael Buble surprised a load of commuters by busking with an acapella group on the New York subway...

In all fairness they're pretty handy for buskers!

 

Now imagine heading to Mass on Christmas Day and one of the world’s greatest singers steps up to the mic. Andrea Bocelli surprised mass goers in Miami with a few Chrimbo songs...

