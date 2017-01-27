Two Guys, One Car and the Open Irish Road

Toyota Ireland Sent Two Best Friends on the Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

If you have yet to read our previous post, the one where we obsess over the Irish roadtrip that Toyota Ireland sent two mates Marcus and Max on in the all-new Toyota C-HR. Well then, we insist you check this out.

But before you do, be warned!

It will make you want to kick yourself for never taking the opportunity to visit what our little Emerald Isle has to offer and before you know it, you will be instantly packing up the car and hit the high road.

In fact, we were so envious and so inspired by their trip that we had to grab the two lads to find out first hand, how they got on and if they would recommend it.

Q1. When we say Ireland, what is the first thing that pops into your head?

Max: I used to think M50 traffic, bad weather and Fish and Chips... now after the roadtrip I think of open roads, green lush countryside and breath taking views!

Marcus: Before leaving on this trip I kinda saw Ireland as a monotonous green country, now I think of places like Kerry, Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Q2. Have you ever done a roadtrip around Ireland like this before?

Max: I have been to all 32 counties but I have never seen Ireland like this or enjoyed myself as much travelling around the country

Marcus: I've travelled around Ireland a lot with work, but never like this and I'd do it again in a heartbeat!

Q3. What was your favourite place you visited?

Max: I have to say the Cliffs of Moher! They were stunning. If we weren't losing daylight I would have stayed there for hours looking out at the cliffs

Marcus: Either Malin or Mizen head, or the Healy pass in Kerry.

Q4. We noticed a foggy castle in your roadtrip video, is there a Hogwarts in Ireland that we don’t know about?

Max: Ah yes... we aren’t actually allowed comment on that

Marcus: That was the amazing Ashford Castle, an incredibly well preserved castle hotel near Galway. It was definitely a treat staying there. They have wolfhounds and falcons and all kinds of mental stuff on the grounds!

Q5. Did you catch anything other than the gift of the gab off the blarney stone?

Max: You might notice you don't see me kiss the stone in the video, Marcus on the other hand did have a good sloppy connection with the stone and might have caught a fresh coldsore from the Germans that puckered up just before him.

Marcus: A coldsore.

Q6. What was the strangest, funniest, or most Irish thing you came across while on your travels?

Max: The young Irish guy who hitched a lift with us so that he could go to a nightclub in the next town and try to "shift a young one!"

Q7. Surfing VS surfing the internet, which is better?

Max: Surfing the net isn't as cold but you really cant beat a solid freezing winter Atlantic wave to the face !!!

Marcus: Surfing, Hands down.

Q9. What are your top three highlights from your Irish roadtrip – the must do’s?

Max: The Healy Pass, Cliffs of Moher and Malin Head

Marcus:

Talking to people. Everywhere we went we met the soundest heads around, all it took was a little smile and there was instant connection. Jumping off cliffs whenever you can, except the Cliffs of Moher, that would end badly. Stopping the car every now and again and just appreciating the raw beauty of the landscape we were driving through.

Q10. If you had to pick one head would it be Mizen or Malin?

Max: Mizen has more going for it, with a built view point and all but when we got to Malin, it was spectacular ! Waves crashing against the shoreline, howling wind... it was awesome !!

Marcus: For the sheer rawness of it, Mizen.

Q11. Which had the best scenic views - West coast or east coast?

Max: No comparison - West Coast by a country mile

Marcus: West coast all the way.

Q12. What is one thing you will take away from your trip?

Max: Ireland is BEAUTIFUL - I travel a lot and people are always telling me that Ireland is beautiful and I'm like 'yeah, yeah' it is but Bali is beautiful, South Africa is beautiful. Now I won't argue with them, I'll agree and tell them they need to do the same roadtrip we did!

Marcus: I now understand just how beautiful Ireland is. It's given me a new found appreciation for my country and I'd jump in that car again in a heartbeat.

Q13. And finally, pick one! Sun holiday or roadtrip around Ireland?

Max: Id go for a roadtrip around Ireland in the sun! Bring a few friends from abroad during the summer and I'd be set :)

Marcus: Roadtrip around Ireland in the sun isn't an option no?

..... OK fiiiine. You can have both! Once you bring US next time!