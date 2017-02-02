Introducing The Mac That Makes You Tan

Love it? Like it!

by Lenny  02nd Feb 2017  11:00
Today FM image

It's come to this lads.

In Ireland we have our one week of sunshine and talk about it for years to come.

It's that week in June where we all get out of work early and tear down to the nearest beached watering hole or beer garden and fill social media with pics of our finest farming tans.

Well, it can finally be summer all year round with the amazing TanRound.

It's essentially a clear plastic bin bag with zips that will ensure you get the perfect tan.

And just think of how cool you'll look.

Here's the science bit.

(Just remember...His Name Is Stefan Perez!)

 

We tried to make our own in TodayFM Towers.

Pretty good attempt we think.

Today FM Image

