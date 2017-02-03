The Ultimate Driving Playlist As Chosen By You

There are few things better than getting into your car and setting out on a journey that is jam-packed with all of your favourite songs. Thanks to you we have compiled the Ultimate Roadtrip Playlist with the all-new Toyota C-HR. The inspiration to put this together came from two Irish lads by names of Marcus and Max who drive the length and breadth of Ireland in just 7 Days.

After we spoke to the guys about their trip and saw what features the Toyota C-HR had, we felt compelled to ask you, oh musically wise and faithful listeners, to tell us what songs you would have featured on ‘The Ultimate Roadtrip Playlist’.

You did not disappoint.

Now that’s a playlist worth followin’. Thanks for your submissions.

If you want to see more of the Roadtrip Marcus and Max went on you can here... oh and here.