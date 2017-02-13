Love it? Like it!

Adele Broke Her Grammy In Half So She Could Share It With Beyoncé

by Ros Madigan  13th Feb 2017  09:45
Today FM image

In the only way the Adele can!

Adele absolutely killed it at the Grammys last night. She picked up five awards (Best Album, Best Song, Best Record, Best Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal in 2017).

But it was when she was picking up the album of the year award, that she took a moment to say that she didn't think she deserved it. 

Not on that, but she went on to snap the award in order to give half to Beyoncé.

In her speech Adele spoke about her shock and picking up the prize for her album 25, because she thought Lemonade would be the clear winner.

She said: "'I can't possibly accept this award and I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful but the artist of my life is Beyoncé. This album to me, the Lemonade album was just so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring.

"The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is so empowering. I love you. I always have and I always will."

Beyoncé could be seen with tears in her eyes as the 28-year-old singer made her speech.

Today FM Image

Later that evening, while talking about the award snapping incident, Adele said: "Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé fan - not going to lie.

"I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"

Beyoncé didn't go away empty handed however, she picked up two awards, for best urban contemporary artist and best music video.

