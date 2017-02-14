on air now Current Show

Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???

by Jennifer Dollard  14th Feb 2017  10:20
Today FM image

It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!

And no, Googling it will get you nowhere! It came from our actual brains!

It's worth a minimum of €250 with €50 added each day its not guessed correctly.

So, because we're sound, here's a list of all the wrong guesses so far:

Today FM Image

  • Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver
  • Dirty Dozen director's dead
  • Dermot drank Dave's Drink

Today FM Image

  • Britain is a monarchy with a parliament
  • Bond is a man with a pistol
  • Bitch is a mother with a pup

Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie

Today FM Image

  • The cat was bitten by the snake
  • The car was bought by the salesman
  • The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse

Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners

 

Today FM Image

  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The loaf is soft in the middle
  • The laundry is still in the machine
  • The line is straight in the middle
  • The lent is starting in a month
  • The lasagne is still in the microwave
  • The Luas is slow in the morning
  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The larks are singing in the morning
  • The letter is sent in the mail
  • The lie is safer in the mouth
  • The light is strong in the morning
  • The light is shinning in the meadow
  • The lollipop is soft in the middle
  • The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
  • The lunch is still in the microwave
  • The love is strong in the morning
  • The lark is singing in the meadow
  • The lever is stuck in the middle
  • The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
  • The Lada is stuck in the mud
  • The limousine is stretching in the middle
  • The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
  • The lime is sliced in the mojito
  • The Lego is sharp in the morning
  • The lettuce is soggy in the middle
  • The leg is stuck in the mud

Answer: The lasagne was spinning in the microwave

