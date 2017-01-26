on air now Current Show

It 'Staya Day Mate! So Enjoy Dermot & Dave's Super Australian Playlist

by Alison Healy  26th Jan 2017  10:50
Today FM image

Put a shrimp on the barbie.

No seriously- it's something Australians do religiously on the 26th of January every year as they celebrate Australia Day in their droves.

Think Paddy's Day, but with 35 degree heat and beers on the beach.

(the dream....)

Dermot & Dave wanted to know what Australian songs are loved here at home and played them throughout the show.

It's resulted in a seriously good play list which we've included here for you to celebrate Australia Day as best you can, minus the beaches, bikinis and beers.

