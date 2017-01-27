on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Tommy Tiernan Will Be Hitting The Marque In Cork

by Alison Healy  27th Jan 2017  08:29
Today FM image

Funny man Tommy Tiernan has revealed that he’ll be taking to the stage in Cork later this year, when he'll hit the Marque in Cork on June 24th.

This Cork announcement comes fresh off the back of Tommy's new show where guests join the comedian for a chat.

However neither Tommy nor the audience know who the guest will be until they walk out on stage.

Tickets for Tommy's Cork gig go on sale next Monday at 9am and are available from ticketmaster and usual outlets, the funny man is travelling Ireland and the UK between now and April.

Tommy is joining Dermot & Dave this morning at 11am to chat about the new show and lots more.

  • Today FM image

    Theresa May To Meet Donald Trump Today

    Today FM image

    Half Of Irish Mams Don't Have Time To Shower

    Today FM image

    Las Vegas is bracing itself for another Irish invasion

    Today FM image

    Department Of Justice Being Investigated By The Ombudsman

  • Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

    Today FM image

    It 'Straya Day Mate! So Enjoy Dermot & Dave's Super...

    Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave Can't Handle Keith Barry And His Trickery

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos