Tommy Tiernan Will Be Hitting The Marque In Cork

Funny man Tommy Tiernan has revealed that he’ll be taking to the stage in Cork later this year, when he'll hit the Marque in Cork on June 24th.

This Cork announcement comes fresh off the back of Tommy's new show where guests join the comedian for a chat.

However neither Tommy nor the audience know who the guest will be until they walk out on stage.

How good were the lads on The Tommy Tiernan show? What a treat. pic.twitter.com/rPIX3c57sb — TT Management (@Tommedian) January 21, 2017

Tickets for Tommy's Cork gig go on sale next Monday at 9am and are available from ticketmaster and usual outlets, the funny man is travelling Ireland and the UK between now and April.

Tommy is joining Dermot & Dave this morning at 11am to chat about the new show and lots more.