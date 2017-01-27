on air now Current Show

The Rental Market Has Hit Peak Crazy

by Alison Healy  27th Jan 2017  09:21
Today FM image

Amazing features! Ensuite bathrooms! Large living area!

At first glance this gaff sounds like the dream but then you read further into the text and take in the horror show that is the main image and you slowly start to realise that this is an ad for a room share.

You'd be sharing with two females and only girls can apply.

You'd sleep in one of three single beds in a conservatory, which everyone knows are either freeing cold or hotter than the surface of the sun.

And all for the bargain price of €350.

Form a line ladies. 

Today FM Image

