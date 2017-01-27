on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

by Alison Healy  27th Jan 2017  11:57
Today FM image

Graham Norton has become a reassuringly familiar part of our Friday night routine.

Following his Christmas holidays the TV host returned to our screens with a bang and over the past few weeks he's had the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling park their bums on his famous red couch.

And this week is no different - Graham's show will be jam packed again with stars as it's a Trainspotting 2 special.

To mark the release of the highly anticipated sequel to the 90s classic Trainspotting the cast of T2 along with director Danny Boyle will all be joining Graham tonight.

Today FM Image

The sight of actors Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Ewan Bremner will be sure to bring back a flood of 90s memories for viewers.

And to mark the occasion we couldn't not include a flashback to 'Born Slippy'

  • Today FM image

    Who Cares About the FA Cup?

    Today FM image

    High Court hears dispute over €3m Lotto win

    Today FM image

    Is Enda opening the door to Sinn Fein?

    Today FM image

    Half Of Irish Mams Don't Have Time To Shower

  • Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

    Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos