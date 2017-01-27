Irish Mams Just Cannot Shower In...

Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

Graham Norton has become a reassuringly familiar part of our Friday night routine.

Following his Christmas holidays the TV host returned to our screens with a bang and over the past few weeks he's had the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling park their bums on his famous red couch.

And this week is no different - Graham's show will be jam packed again with stars as it's a Trainspotting 2 special.

To mark the release of the highly anticipated sequel to the 90s classic Trainspotting the cast of T2 along with director Danny Boyle will all be joining Graham tonight.

The sight of actors Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Ewan Bremner will be sure to bring back a flood of 90s memories for viewers.

And to mark the occasion we couldn't not include a flashback to 'Born Slippy'