Des Cahill's Swiiming Dance Move Is The New Robot

It was the jaw dropping moment on Dancing With The Stars that everyone was talking about last night, 'The Dessie Swim.'

Des Cahill, we never knew you had this in you!

Dermot & Dave couldn't resist giving it a bash. The words, "Jack, I'm flying!" spring to mind.

Behold - the lads attempting the Dessie Swim.