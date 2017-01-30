on air now Current Show

We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel Bans

by Alison Healy  30th Jan 2017  09:24
Today FM image

There's plenty of confusion in America right now due to the fact that Donald Trump has banned people from seven Muslim countries from entering the country.

Protests have been taking place over the weekend at US at airports and in major cities as people show their support for those affected by the ban.

Following on from this ban, Trump is still pressing on with plans to build a wall between Mexico and the US, and we think we've found the most Irish response possible to the current US boarder situation.

One reddit user posted the below picture along with the comment, "One last sneaky shipment to the US for the lads before the borders close"

Today FM Image

 They're not the only people angry with Trump's plans. Uplift - an organisation which campaigns for social change - has started an online petition.

"Shamrock for Trump: not in my name" is calling for Enda Kenny to turn down the invitation to attend the annual St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Exchange ceremony at the White House.

It's already gathered over 28,000 signatures and you can sign the petition here.

Dermot and Dave had their own take on the travel ban; find out what they think:

 

 

