The Moped Driver Is Having The Ride Of His Life

Last count there were going on 7.43 million motorbikes in Ho Chi Minh City.

It feels like all 7 million bikes feature in this video, at very close range.

This moped user uploaded a video showing them zipping through the city on a little bike (with a matching tiny horn) adding the comment, "It's less scarier than it looks."

Eh, we don't think so! It's difficult to make to to the end without grabbing your face and screaming, "dear god no."

Have a watch for yourself.

Of course Ireland has it's very own dare devil on a bike, we couldn't post this video without adding Richie Kavanagh's The Little Honda 50. Enjoy!