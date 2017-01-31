on air now Current Show

Irish People Have Some Really Sneaky Bad Habits

by Alison Healy  31st Jan 2017  09:32
Today FM image

We're all guilty of helping ourselves to a little bit of someone's milk in the office, or of buying expensive products at home and hiding them away, leaving the cheaper stuff on display for everyone else to use.

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, and when it comes to stealing stuff at home or at work every man is an island.

However some of our sneaky bad habits are more acceptable that others.

While it's not the end of the world if you sneak a bit of milk out of the fridge, it's probably NOT ok to scramble your eggs in a cup and stick it straight in the dishwasher (ahem looking at you Producer Maria)

The cup comes out in a rank state and the poor innocent person who doesn't inspect it before using it next time round ends up with surprise bit of egg floating in their tea.

Not soaking dishes in general seems to bother most people and Dermot was the innocent victim of a "lipstick-ed mug" this morning as he sat innocently drinking his green tea.

Today FM Image

We want to hear from you if you're sick of sharing a kitchen with one of these offenders. Tweet us @TodayFM and rat them out!

