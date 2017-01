Irish People Have Some Really...

Smells Like 1,000 Teen Spirits

Only one word for this - incredible

In 2015 1000 Rockers performed "Learn to Fly" by the Foo Fighters in Cesena, Italy.

The video has been viewed over 35 million times and the Foo Fighters eventually ended up playing in the town.

Now 1000 Rockers are back, this time with Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and it's utterly amazing.

1000 musicians, one stadium, one great song.

Rock out lads.