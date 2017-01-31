The Heartwarming Way A Limerick Cafe Is Helping The Homeless

We're still in the depths of winter and summer seems a long way off.

While most of us are craving some sun, spare a thought for those who are homeless and are simply looking for a warm coat.

The owners of Limerick based café Chez Le Fab have decided to take matters into their own hands and together with a local artist, Audrey Ryan, they've set up a coat rack which operates 24/7.

The idea is that people can leave coats they no longer use and it can be taken by someone who needs it more.

The rack is sheltered from the elements by a canopy so donations are protected at all times.

Lesley Ann says there is a real feeling of community spirit surrounding the project as all signage and hangers were donated locally.

What a great idea, fair play to all involved.