on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

The Heartwarming Way A Limerick Cafe Is Helping The Homeless

by Alison Healy  31st Jan 2017  10:38
Today FM image

We're still in the depths of winter and summer seems a long way off.

While most of us are craving some sun, spare a thought for those who are homeless and are simply looking for a warm coat.

The owners of Limerick based café Chez Le Fab have decided to take matters into their own hands and together with a local artist, Audrey Ryan, they've set up a coat rack which operates 24/7.

The idea is that people can leave coats they no longer use and it can be taken by someone who needs it more.

The rack is sheltered from the elements by a canopy so donations are protected at all times.

Lesley Ann says there is a real feeling of community spirit surrounding the project as all signage and hangers were donated locally.

What a great idea, fair play to all involved.

 

  • Today FM image

    Angela Kerins loses action against PAC

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Most Unconventional Crushes

    Today FM image

    Cats, Dogs, Cows and even Geese

    Today FM image

    Foreign Affairs Minister to raise 'Muslim Ban' on...

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    Want To Go Skiing THIS Wednesday? Today FM Ski Trip

    Today FM image

    WATCH: 5 crewmen rescued from stricken vessel

    Today FM image

    Des Cahill's Swiiming Dance Move Is The New Robot

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos