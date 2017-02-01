on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

by Alison Healy  01st Feb 2017  09:05
Today FM image

It started a couple of weeks ago.

Innocent shoppers began to notice a lack of spinach in supermarkets.

They walked up and down the vegetable aisles, scratching their heads, wondering where on God's green earth all the spinach was.

It didn't matter where you shopped, Aldi, Tesco, Lidl - there was no spinach to be seen.

Detox January smoothies just weren't the same.

Now, weeks later, there's still a shortage, and it's becoming a thing.

Shelves remain devoid of the green stuff in supermarkets around the country and it's not just spinach that's been affected - courgettes, iceberg lettuce and possibly soon even lemons are all in short supply.

The hashtag #courgettecrisis is even doing the rounds. No joke.

It's believed bad weather in Western Europe is the reason behind the shortage, with bad flooding and a lack of sunshine wiping out the leafy greens.

The shortage is set to continue for the next two weeks.

Ah well, pass the pizza.

  • Today FM image

    The Nation's Favourite Take Away

    Today FM image

    We spend 4 DAYS every year looking for parking

    Today FM image

    Anyone up for Facebook Free Feb?

    Today FM image

    Future Islands Album News

  • Today FM image

    The Heartwarming Way A Limerick Cafe Is Helping The Homeless

    Today FM image

    Gift - When Enda met Theresa

    Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    Smells Like 1,000 Teen Spirits

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos