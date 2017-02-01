Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

It started a couple of weeks ago.

Innocent shoppers began to notice a lack of spinach in supermarkets.

They walked up and down the vegetable aisles, scratching their heads, wondering where on God's green earth all the spinach was.

It didn't matter where you shopped, Aldi, Tesco, Lidl - there was no spinach to be seen.

Detox January smoothies just weren't the same.

Now, weeks later, there's still a shortage, and it's becoming a thing.

Shelves remain devoid of the green stuff in supermarkets around the country and it's not just spinach that's been affected - courgettes, iceberg lettuce and possibly soon even lemons are all in short supply.

The hashtag #courgettecrisis is even doing the rounds. No joke.

It's believed bad weather in Western Europe is the reason behind the shortage, with bad flooding and a lack of sunshine wiping out the leafy greens.

The shortage is set to continue for the next two weeks.

Ah well, pass the pizza.