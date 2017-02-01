on air now Current Show

This Irish Lad Posted A Very Risky Wedding Notice

by Alison Healy  01st Feb 2017  09:30
Today FM image

There's a lot to love about Donal Ruane's wedding announcement in The Irish Times.

It's short, sweet and to the point with a surprise ending. The perfect storm of wedding announcements if you will.

Donal took to The Irish Times to inform the public that Raquel Jurado Ventosa and himself were going to be tying the knot, in Spain, in August of this year.

But good aul Donal just couldn't help himself and threw in one last line - kissing goodbye to his single life.

Today FM Image

Surely he means Game Over Donal...?!

